Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

