PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock worth $27,359,722.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

