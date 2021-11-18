PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.83, but opened at $39.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 28,427 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock worth $27,359,722.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

