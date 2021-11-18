Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.00. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

