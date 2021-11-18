pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $37.11 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,887,980 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,573 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.