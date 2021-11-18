PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Achieves $17.50 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $100,481.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Coin Trading

