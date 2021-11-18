Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $64,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

