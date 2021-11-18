PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,590.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $2,590.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,557.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.73 or 0.06994290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.10 or 0.00361546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.05 or 0.00969545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00083444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.23 or 0.00401735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00260420 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,023,030 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

