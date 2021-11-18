Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PTBS remained flat at $$20.15 on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794. Potomac Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

