PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PPL by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

