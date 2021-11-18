Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

