Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $737.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after purchasing an additional 644,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.