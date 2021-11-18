Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 85,294,815 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £37.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

