Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE PVG opened at C$18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.57.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

