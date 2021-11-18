Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

