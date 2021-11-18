Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stepan were worth $24,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $229,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

