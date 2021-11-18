Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 310 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.32% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $85.61 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $981.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

