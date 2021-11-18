Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 361,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,404,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

