Primecoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Primecoin has a market cap of $46.06 million and $1.61 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 270.3% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,514,445 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

