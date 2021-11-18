Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock worth $8,467,725. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

