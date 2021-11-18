Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.