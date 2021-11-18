Privia Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

