Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41.

