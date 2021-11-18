Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 568,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $52.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

