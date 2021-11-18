Probity Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.