Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $222.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

