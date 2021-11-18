Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,706,565 shares of company stock valued at $158,879,715 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.55. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.