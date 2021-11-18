ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.15

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.15 and last traded at $173.74, with a volume of 1941384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $129.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

