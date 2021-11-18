Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 1,334 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

