Prosperity Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.