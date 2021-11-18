Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PTIX stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Protagenic Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
