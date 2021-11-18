Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

