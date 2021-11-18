Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the October 14th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PAQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 56,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

