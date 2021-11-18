Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.04. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

