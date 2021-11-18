Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 239.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.