Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $101.64 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

