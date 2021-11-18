Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,109 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $31,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $521.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

