Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,182 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 239.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $500,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

