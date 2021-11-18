Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,575 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Avista worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

