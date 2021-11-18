Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 61,374 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,374 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

