Pundi X[new] Achieves Market Capitalization of $373.71 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $373.71 million and $64.18 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.29 or 1.00133118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.10 or 0.07000147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

