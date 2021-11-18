Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Cut to “Sell” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LRTNF stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

