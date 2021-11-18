PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $13.10. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 21,727 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,380 shares of company stock worth $189,256.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

