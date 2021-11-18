Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.11

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPL. Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a P/E ratio of 219.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

