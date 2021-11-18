Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 413.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. Puyi has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Get Puyi alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Puyi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puyi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.