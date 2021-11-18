Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $10.19 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00018147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.39 or 0.07144606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.88 or 1.00657613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars.

