Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Capital in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

