Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

NGD opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in New Gold by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

