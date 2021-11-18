Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) Issued By Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 21.60 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The stock has a market cap of C$205.83 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

