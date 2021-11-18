Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.38.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

